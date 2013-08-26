Coventry police continue to investigate murder-suicide

State and local police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Coventry.

The state medical examiner's office said 45-year-old Gregory Pawloski died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after an apparent murder-suicide in Coventry over the weekend.

Police were called to a home at 6 Stage Rd. after a report of a domestic disturbance late Friday night.

Inside the home, they found Pawloski and his wife, 47-year-old Janice Lesko, dead early Saturday morning.



The medical examiner's office said Lesko was shot and killed.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence released a statement on Monday.



"We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy and concerned that it appears to have been preceded by a well-documented and decade-long history of threats and abuse by Mr. Pawloski," said Karen Jarmoc, executive director for the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in the statement.

According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Pawloski's former partner, Kimberly Fontaine, of East Hampton, testified that Pawloski was arrested more than once for threatening her and her children. She also stated that "he sought orders of protection through the criminal and civil courts," the coalition stated.

Fontaine went before the General Assembly where she pushed for more state funding for domestic violence shelters.

"We know that the ability for professionals to recognize high-risk situations that require intensive assessment and immediate intervention can be lifesaving," Jarmoc said. "As we work collaboratively across systems to enhance safety for victims and accountability for batterers there is much we can learn from this heartbreaking story."

Police are still investigating the incident.

