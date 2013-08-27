Tractor-trailer crash in Tolland causes delays

A tractor-trailer crash on interstate 84 in Tolland is causing delays for travelers.

Officials said the tractor-trailer jackknifed into a jersey barrier around 4 a.m. this morning.

It happened on the eastbound side of the highway between exits 67 and 68.

Police said one lane is shut down while crews work to clear the scene..

State police are currently on scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.