Full dorms has students at UConn living at campus hotel

Maid service and large flat-screen televisions are how some freshmen started their fall semester at UConn this week.

Some freshmen are getting the four star treatment, and that's because with exceptionally high enrollment, UConn ran out of dorm space. So now, some are occupying the on-campus hotel, the Nathan Hale Inn.

"It's not what I expected, but I like it," said Jimmy Gentile, who is a UConn Freshman staying at Nathan Hale Inn.

Gentile will be sharing his room with two other people, but it is complete with bunk beds and desks. His room is one of dozens of hotel rooms converted to dorms this semester to make up for the lack of living space on campus.

"They ran out of space and just threw the freshman in here," Gentile said.



Gentile and his roommates said they have tried to make the room feel like their own.

"We have a six guest limit, so we're not allowed to throw crazy parties or anything," said Hunter Harrison, who is a UConn Freshman staying at Nathan Hale Inn.

Gentile and Harrison said their room is bigger than most dorms on campus, and comes with benefits. Instead of community showers, they have their own, as well as a weekly maid service.

"When I tell people, they're like 'aw, how did you get that,' and I say it was just luck of the draw," Harrison said.

This year's class of 3,700 freshman, which is 21 percent larger than last year's class, and the wait list for housing is still in the hundreds.

University officials said most likely, they wont run into this problem next year, and as the weeks go by, on-campus housing usually frees up.

However, Gentile and Harrison said they are soaking it all in while they can.

"It's going to spoil me for next year though when I'm in a regular dorm, so it'll be fun while it lasts," Gentile said.

UConn is prepared for more students. It's in the process of expanding with dorms to be constructed. That expansion should be completed in the next couple of years.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.