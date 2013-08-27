Ex-Donovan aide receives 3-year sentence

The former finance director of Connecticut House Speaker Chris Donovan's congressional campaign pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from an alleged scheme to hide the source of $27,500 in campaign contributions, prompting one of Donovan's rivals to call for the Democratic candidate to drop out of the primary race.

A former aide to ex-Connecticut House Speaker Christopher Donovan has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with illegal contributions to Donovan's failed congressional campaign last year.

Robert Braddock Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to three years and two months in prison. He was convicted in May.

Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven said Braddock's campaign finance violations were particularly crass. Braddock did not speak at the hearing.

Braddock was the finance manager for Donovan's campaign for the 5th Congressional District seat.

Prosecutors say Braddock and seven other co-defendants who pleaded guilty were involved in a scheme that funneled nearly $28,000 to Donovan's campaign through straw donors in an effort to get Donovan to kill proposed state legislation to raise taxes on roll-your-own cigarette shops.

Donovan wasn't charged.

