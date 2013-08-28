Greenwich HS student commits suicide on first day of school

The friends of the Greenwich High School student that committed suicide on the first day of school, told Eyewitness News he was constantly bullied.

Greenwich police said Bartlomiej (Bart) Palosz, 15, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, and investigators said the gun he used was family-owned and was properly stored within a gun locker.

Several people on Twitter who knew Palosz, who was a sophomore, said bullying could be the reason why he took his own life.

"Bullying needs to stop, honestly, I don't understand why people are so mean!!!! RIP Bart, you are in a better place now and will be missed," one tweet read.

Another tweet said "Legit breaks my heart in pieces knowing a GHS student took his own life because of bullying."

Palosz was slammed into lockers and endured consistent bullying, according to friends that talked with Eyewitness News.



"He was bullied by a lot of kids," said friend Tripp Woll. "I would sometimes see him sitting alone at lunch, and sometimes it would even be physical."

Portrayed as a socially awkward outsider, Woll said Palosz never truly connected with others and soon became a target.

Unlike his friends, school administrators wouldn't confirm bullying was a factor, but did highlight that this district has had previous incidents with abuse over social media.

"We had to deal with these challenges," said Greenwich Schools Superintendent William McKersie at a news conference that was held at Greenwich Town Hall on Wednesday. "We did not have a student make the decision that Bart did, but we had students get close, and it's tied to what's happened in social media in so many ways."

The incident remains under investigation, police said, and out of respect for the family no further information would be released at this time.

Friends did mention that Palosz was bullied by a group of people. The administration wouldn't discuss punishments for them.

In addition, officials spoke of Palosz's social media pages and how he seemed to make suicidal remarks. Palosz posed an ominous message on a social media profile where he requested a certain song to be playing during his burial. In recent weeks, other posts discussed suicidal thoughts.

Grief counselors were on hand at Greenwich High School, but also at Western Middle School, where Palosz attended.

Youth suicides are getting to be a big problem in America. It's the third leading cause of death for youths with 81 percent of deaths being males and nearly half are committed with firearms.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

