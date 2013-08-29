Extra rail service planned for holiday weekend

Commuter rail lines in New York and Connecticut will provide extra service on Friday to help customers get a head start on the Labor Day weekend.

The Long Island Railroad and Metro-North will provide additional early afternoon service from Manhattan on Friday for customers planning to leave early for the holiday weekend.

On Labor Day on Monday, Metro-North will operate on a Sunday schedule and the Long Island Railroad will operate on a Sunday and holiday schedule.

To keep traffic moving, the transit service says it will suspend routine maintenance at its seven bridges and two tunnels beginning 1 p.m. Friday through the end of the Tuesday morning rush hour.

