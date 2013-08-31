Homecoming set for 2 Conn. National Guard units

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Two units of the Connecticut Army National Guard are being recognized for their deployments to Afghanistan and Bahrain.

A formal homecoming ceremony is scheduled for them both on Tuesday at the William A. O'Neill Armory in Hartford.

The 143rd Military Police Company of West Hartford was deployed to Afghanistan from last August until June. The unit of 120 soldiers conducted counterinsurgency operations with the Afghan troops.

The 248th Engineer Company of Norwich was deployed over the same period of time to Bahrain, where the 120-soldier unit provided security at an air base and trained local police.

Currently there are about 100 soldiers and airmen from the Connecticut National Guard deployed to Southwest Asia.

