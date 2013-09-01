Lizard gets loose in Texas neighborhood

An exotic lizard on the run caused a stir in a Texas neighborhood on Friday.

Cameras were rolling as the reptile escaped from a cage and making a run for it. In the background, viewers can hear people screaming.



Neighbors teamed up to catch the four-foot long lizard, but it ended up in a woman's garage by getting in through an open door.

They were finally able to get a handle on it and animal control came to pick up the reptile.

