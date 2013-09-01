Dealers overwhelmingly ratify Foxwoods contract

Dealers at Foxwoods Resort Casino have overwhelmingly ratified a contract that raises salaries and preserves what the union says is the dealers' right to decide how to distribute tips.

Local 2121 of the United Auto Workers said on its website following voting on Thursday and Saturday that dealers voted 908 to 102 in favor of the contract.

Through a spokesman, Foxwoods President Scott Butera would not comment on Sunday. Billy Shea, president of the union, did not return a call seeking comment.

Dealers will receive a 25-cent-per hour raise, or 2.5%, retroactive to March 1, 2012 and 90 cents an hour more over three years, through 2015.

Foxwoods, which is proposing a resort casino in Massachusetts, has been under financial pressure since the recession in 2008 and the weak recovery.

