Volunteers to clean up Connecticut River

This photo is from the Connecticut River Watershed Council Website

Vermont volunteers with the Connecticut River Watershed Council are going to be helping clean up the river as part of the 17th annual Source to Sea Cleanup.

Registration is underway for volunteers who would like to participate in the event, to be held on Oct. 4-5.

So far more than 1,400 volunteers from Hanover, N.H., to Old Saybrook, Conn., have signed up.

The cleanup collects trash and other debris from the Connecticut River and its tributaries in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut, an area encompassing about 11,000 square miles.

For more information on volunteering, click here, http://bit.ly/15yWZWo, email cleanup@ctriver.org or call 860-704-0057.

