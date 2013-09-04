Man faces judge in connection with crash that killed E. Hartford brothers

A man arrested in connection with a crash that killed two brothers from East Hartford appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Eric Watson is being held in jail on $350,000 bond after being charged with two counts of second degree manslaughter, and two counts of second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

Robert Swain, 18, and his younger brother, 16-year-old La'Andrew Evans-Swain, were both passengers in a BMW with two other people, when it crashed in front of a Forest Street home in July.

Police said Watson had been drinking at a party, left with a car full of friends, and went to McDonalds.

Gustavo Moreno, 20, was also at that McDonalds with mutual friends, and when both cars left, Moreno sped past Watson on Forest Street, police said. Watson tried to do the same, according to police.

According to court papers, Watson told police he believes he was going about 70 mph while he passed Moreno. Watson said he tried to slow down around that curve, but lost control and ended up here in the front lawn.

Broken glass was on the ground Wednesday.

"I love him so much, and I miss him," said mother of Evans-Swain, Debra Evans. "I miss him even more."

Evans, who was surrounded by family in the courtroom Wednesday, said the past month and a half have been brutal. Evans said she's been trying to accept that her son isn't coming home, and has been sleeping in her son's bed to hold on to his memory.

"It's tragic for me, you know, that was my baby. And I loved him very much and all my family, we loved him," Evans said. "We miss him so much, and right now this is moving another chapter for me because justice is being served."

Watson works two part-time jobs and attends Manchester Community College. His family said he's never been in trouble before.

"He could have died too. He could have died, but he's still there, so I'm giving God thanks for that," said Watson's father Tony White. "The family that lose their kids. I still can't do anything to bring them back, but I can give them my deepest sympathy."

Moreno was charged with reckless driving charge. He didn't want to speak to the media on the way out of court Wednesday.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

