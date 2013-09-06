Hernandez pleads not guilty to murder indictment

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges following his indictment in the killing of a friend authorities say was shot five times in an industrial park.

Hernandez spoke for himself at the brief arraignment Friday afternoon in Fall River Superior Court.

His attorneys agreed that the 23-year-old Hernandez will continue to be held without bail, but reserved the right to request bail later. His next court date is Oct. 9.

A Massachusetts grand jury last month returned the indictment against Hernandez in the death of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-professional football player from Boston who was dating the sister of Hernandez's girlfriend. It also includes five gun counts.

Hernandez was arrested in June and pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges in district court.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.