State to hold Sept. 11 memorial ceremony

Connecticut is set to hold its annual memorial ceremony honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The state's 12th annual memorial ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

Family members of those who lost their lives in the attacks will join the ceremony, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

The state's memorial to the victims of the attacks is located on a peninsula at the park, where people gathered on the day of the attacks to observe lower Manhattan. The site was also used as a staging area for Connecticut's relief efforts to New York City.

