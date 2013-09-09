Chef Plum is in the Kitchen with Pizza Fritta

Visit Plum Luv Foods for more on Chef Plum!
You can also find him at:
The Taste of Danbury
Saturday, September 14
Downtown Danbury
2pm - 5pm
Pizza Fritta (Free-tah)
8 portions
Ingredients:
1 Store bought pizza dough 1#
1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
fresh basil (garnish)
1/2 tbls fresh oregano
1 cup ricotta cheese
1/4 cup diced onions
1 minced garlic clove
salt and pepper
Directions:
-Turn the pizza dough into 8 smaller portions and roll out like a small pizza
-In a nice hot pan add tomatoes onions and garlic clove saute and add a little water, (chicken stock or wine would work as well)
-Simmer for 5 min
-In your deep fryer or another pan with vegetable oil fry one portion of dough until it browns a little and is crisp
-Spoon a little of the tomato mixture on the dough and a couple of dollops of the ricotta cheese broil for 2 minutes or so
-Serve with a little olive oil and garnish with the basil