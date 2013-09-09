Foley announces exploratory committee for 2014

Republican Tom Foley said Tuesday that he is weighing another run for Connecticut governor, attacking the record of the Democrat who defeated him in 2010 as he announced a committee to explore his prospects for the 2014 race.

The Greenwich businessman made the announcement in Bridgeport, the city where results delayed by a ballot shortage gave a razor-thin victory to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Foley said he wanted to draw attention to the plight of Connecticut's cities.

"The failure of the governor's agenda falls hardest on the residents of cities such as Bridgeport who already were suffering from high crime rates, too few jobs, the impact of corruption, and underperforming schools," Foley said. "Now Governor Malloy has added to that list of woes large tax increases on middle-income families and policies that are driving the tax base and businesses out of our state."

Foley, a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, said he will evaluate how his message is resonating before deciding whether to enter the race officially. He said he plans to spend the next few months talking with people around the state.

Foley's critique of Malloy is wrong, Connecticut Democratic Party Executive Director Jonathan Harris said.

"As the governor says all the time, we're not where we need to be yet," he said. "But we're headed in the right direction, finally."

Malloy has not yet said whether he intends to seek a second term.

Foley's former running mate, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, announced last month he was exploring a possible gubernatorial campaign.

