Dogs rescued in West Cornwall; will be available for adoption in weeks

There are 46 purebred Maltese being cared for by a shelter in West Cornwall, and soon they'll be ready for new homes.

Little white dogs have taken over the second floor of the Little Guild. The shelter received them around Labor Day after their owner became overwhelmed.

"I think it just got out of control a little bit," said Little Guild Executive Director Denise Cohn. "There are several different mothers here and several different fathers. It just spiraled out of control over a short period of time."

Cohn said the man voluntarily gave them the animals, which range in age from four weeks to a few years old. The puppies are relatively healthy, Cohn said.

"He did the right thing, turning them over to animal control," Cohn said. "We're getting them all altered. We're adopting them all. They'll be good."

The dogs have needed some help getting comfortable around people.

"They've only seen one person most of their lives, all of their lives, so everything is new for them, but they're adapting really well," Cohn said.

For the next few weeks, the shelter will focus on these puppies and get them ready for new homes. After spending their entire lives in cramped quarters- Cohn says they'll be excited to spread out and get much needed attention.

"We like to be able to know our dogs a little bit so we're going to try and socialize and bring some kids in to play with them and that kind of thing," Cohn said. "Just normal, everyday life for a dog that they haven't had."

The dogs aren't ready for adoption just yet. Eyewitness News has learned it'll be another two to three weeks before they begin to take applications. For more information, visit the Little Guild website.



