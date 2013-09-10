Twice Baked Twins Cook Up a Winter Stew

Visit their Facebook Page!

The Twice Baked Twins: The Judy and the Joy of.....Winter Stew with Chocolate?

Hot bowls of chunky homemade stew to feed our bodies as well as our souls!

The Judy

This is my quick twist and also healthier version on Winter Stew. I have lightened up this recipe using a ground white turkey breast, which cooks up quickly, and tossed in frozen vegetables. Serving this stew in a large portabella mushroom cap takes it over the top! The dark chocolate is the added surprise and is a potent antioxidant as well.

Ingredients:

3 turns around the pan with olive oil

1 lb of ground white turkey breast

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups of chopped frozen onions

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cloves of finely chopped garlic

1/2-1 cup red wine

1 1/2 -2 cups of chicken broth*

a splash of bourbon or cognac, to your taste

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

2 medium potatoes diced very small pieces. optional

2 handfuls of frozen green beans

2 handfuls of frozen carrots

1 oz chocolate

*add more broth if you like

Directions:

To a hot pan add olive oil. Add ground turkey and cook till golden. Season with salt and pepper

Add the onions, garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add broth, splash of cognac, tomatoes and toss in the handfuls of frozen carrots, green beans, and small diced potatoes. Cover and cook for about 30 minutes.

Serves 4 people

The Joy

This humble beef stew suddenly seems sophisticated when made with luxurious dark chocolate. It is still hearty, warm and wonderful served by the fire with a loaf of crusty bread. The earthy bitterness of the dark chocolate makes for a luxurious silky gravy.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

1 lb top sirloin, or stew beef cut into 1 inch cubes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 large onion cut into 1-inch chunks

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1-1/2- 2 cups of beef broth

1 cup red wine

a good splash of cognac or bourbon to taste

2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into big chunks

2 handfuls of fresh green beans, trim of ends

1-2 ounces good dark chocolate

Directions:

Season the meat with salt and pepper and coat in flour. ( I do all this in a large ziploc bag and shake). Heat oil in a large pan on medium heat, add butter. As the butter starts to brown, add the beef and cook until all pieces are browned on all sides. Add onions and garlic and cook for about 5 minutes.

Add carrots, green beans, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, broth and bring to a low boil. Add bourbon and let cook off for a few minutes more. Drop in the chocolate and stir to coat all. Turn down heat and simmer about an hour or so. Taste and re season before serving

Serves 4



