A Huge Better Connecticut Thank You to these great companies who helped!

Viking Kitchens

Ferrazoli Import

S & P Carting

The ReCONNstruction Center

Modern Plumbing

Brown and Wimler Construction

Tine Dale Electrical

Kelly Fradet



Sillery Painting and Restoration - Watertown, CT (860-417-3451)

Ferati Plumbing - Waterbury, CT (203) 509-1832)