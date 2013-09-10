2 linked to ex-Patriot Hernandez told to testify

A judge has ordered a Connecticut man who says he was shot by former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez to appear before a Massachusetts grand jury.

The judge ordered the arrest of Alexander Bradley after he failed to appear Tuesday before the grand jury. Bradley has alleged in a civil lawsuit that Hernandez shot him in the face in February after they argued at a Miami strip club.

The judge also ordered a second Connecticut man, 21-year-old John Alcorn of Bristol, to appear Thursday before the same grand jury. Alcorn is related to the deceased husband of Hernandez's cousin. Police in June seized an SUV linked to a 2012 shooting in Boston from the cousin's home.

Hernandez currently faces a murder charge in the death of Odin Lloyd.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.