Officials, residents to discuss problems at Wadsworth Falls State Park

People gathered Wednesday night to talk about how to handle litter, drinking, bad water quality and other problems plaguing Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield.

Park goers and officials said this summer was eye-opening one for them after large crowds came to the popular park and left piles of garage.

Several people were seen breaking the no swimming policy. So state officials had signs posted reminding park goers to stay out of the water have popped up

The body of 41-year-old Tomasz M. Skoczylas, of Bristol, was discovered at Wadsworth Falls State Park on Aug. 4.

High bacteria levels forced the beach area to close down for a day in July.

Agnes Morrel, of Berlin, said he is one of the many locals who are hesitant to go to Wadsworth Falls State Park until it gets cleaned up.

"If they had more water here, it might be cleaner," Morrel said. "And just because it's not very deep, they might want to do testing twice a week rather than once a week."

Frequent complaints of littering, drinking and speeding have soured the experience for many, so officials removed the picnic tables and grilling areas.

State officials encouraged visitors to have cookouts on park grounds, not at the falls. More officers have been patrolling the areas, looking to enforce the rules.

"There have been times when we've seen younger kids crossing the falls and we're holding our breaths hoping they don't fall or slip or anything like that," said Patricia Miller, of Bristol.

More changes will be unveiled Wednesday night, and before the entire overhaul kicks into gear, people can alert state officials about any other concerns.



State Senator Danté Bartolomeo, D-Meriden, and state Rep. Emil "Buddy" Altobello are expected to attend the meeting, which is at 7 p.m. at the Middlefield Community Center.

