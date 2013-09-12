Monroe mulls marijuana dispensary moratorium

Monroe planning and zoning officials are considering a moratorium on marijuana dispensaries as they figure out Connecticut's new state medical marijuana law.

Shelton and Ansonia have already imposed moratoriums to study how their zoning regulations fit in with the state law for marijuana dispensing facilities.

In Monroe, a proposal has been made for a marijuana production facility at a vacant industrial building.

The Connecticut Post reports that William Agresta, Monroe's planning and zoning administrator, said the town is sorting out the state law and will decide whether it's something the town wants and if so, what the right zone would be.

The state General Assembly's Regulation Review Committee approved regulations in August spelling out details of a licensing system for marijuana producers and dispensaries.

