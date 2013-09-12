Recipe of the Week: A Pretzel & Peanut Snack

Click here for the Full Recipe!



Peanut Butter Nutella Pretzel and Peanut Snack Mix

Ingredients:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup Nutella

about 3 1/2 to 4 cups checkerboard mini pretzels

about 2 cups honey-roasted peanuts (or regular peanuts, or another favorite nut; or omit)

about 2 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1/2 heaping cup sprinkles (jimmies), optional

Directions:

-Combine peanut butter and Nutella in a large microwave-safe bowl, and heat to melt, about 1 minute on high power. Stir to combine. (I only use commercial peanut butter like Jif or Peter Pan and have not tried it with homemade peanut butter)

-Add the pretzels, peanuts, and stir to coat evenly.

-Add 2 cups confectioners' sugar, and toss to coat evenly. Mix should be fairly dry. Add 1/2 cup additional sugar, or as needed, to dry it out.

-Add sprinkles, tossing well to distribute.

-Transfer mix to a one-gallon plastic ziptop bag or other airtight container. Serve immediately, or serve chilled. I prefer to store this mix the freezer. It will keep airtight at room temperature for weeks, or in the freezer for months. Recipe may be kept gluten-free by using gluten-free pretzels.