Scotties Facial Tissue with Trees Rock

· Scotties Facial Tissue is launching their second annual TREES ROCK! video contest nationally across the US in September 2013.

· The TREES ROCK! video contest centers around educating 3rd - 5th grade students on the importance of trees in their community and the environment in general.

· The contest inspires kids in grades 3-5 to get creative and submit a 1-3 minute video expressing (in their own way) why trees are so important to them, their school, and their community - a song, a poem, a dance, a speech, etc.

· The winner will be announced in February 2014 and will receive $10,000 for their school to use toward a sustainable project.

· All of the top 12 finalists will receive prize packs from Scotties.

· Following the announcement of the top 12 video entries, there will be a public vote to determine the winner.

· Votes for your favorite can be made once each day.

· In April 2014, Scotties will organize a TREES ROCK! Rock Concert event at the winner's school to award prizes and conduct a tree planting ceremony.