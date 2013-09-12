Big Y is Making Stuffed Pork Chops

Stuffed Pork Chops with Braised Collard Greens with Big Y



Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients

2- 1 ¼ inch boneless center cut pork chops

Salt and pepper to taste

1/8 cup Big Y canola oil

1 ounce Big Y unsalted butter

6 ounces smoked Gouda cheese such as King's Choice

¼ cup Big Y Panko bread crumbs

Directions

Cut the smoked Gouda into two rectangular pieces and set aside. Heat skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. When the pan hot, add in the canola oil. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and brown them on all sides adding in the butter to help brown the meat. With a meat thermometer, test the center of each chop. Remove the chops when they have reached 140 degrees. The chops are almost completely cooked at this point. Remove them from the heat and set on a plate uncovered to cool in the refrigerator. When the chops have rested and are cool, cut an opening down the center of each chop long enough to fit the cheese. Place the panko bread crumbs onto a plate and press the pieces of cheese into the crumbs. Fill the chops with the crusted cheese. These are now ready to bake in a 350 degree oven.

This dish serves two people with the collard greens.

Braised Collard Greens

Ingredients

2 pounds Collard Greens, thick stems removed, rinsed in cold water and chopped

4 strips Big Y bacon cut in small pieces

1 cup Big Y lower sodium chicken broth

1 cup diced yellow onion

¼ cup Big Y apple cider vinegar

1/8 of a teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Using a heavy gauge saucepan with a tight fitting lid, set to medium heat. Cook the bacon until crispy. Add in the onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add in the collard greens and mix to wilt them down slightly. Season the greens with the cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper. Add in chicken stock and simmer on low heat until the greens are just tender. Lastly, stir in the apple cider vinegar. Serve under the baked pork chops. You may have some leftover collard greens which are great to add to soup.