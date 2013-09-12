Man with ties to Hernandez appears at Massachusetts court

A man with ties to former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has visited a Boston courthouse after being ordered by a judge to appear before a Massachusetts grand jury.

Twenty-1-year-old John Alcorn, of Bristol, arrived Thursday at Suffolk Superior Court. Attorney Matthew Dyer did not say whether Alcorn testified before the grand jury but told WFXT-TV that his client was cooperating with investigators.

Bristol Police Lt. Kevin Morrell said Alcorn is related to the deceased husband of a cousin of Hernandez.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the June killing of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd.

Police investigating Lloyd's death found an SUV rented in Hernandez's name at the Bristol home where the cousin lived. That SUV was being sought in connection with a 2012 double homicide in Boston.

