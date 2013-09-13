MA hotel robbery suspect nabbed in Windsor Locks

A police investigation into a hotel robbery in West Springfield, MA, crossed state lines early Friday morning after the suspect was caught in Windsor Locks, police said.

Around 4 a.m., police in West Springfield said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Hampton Inn.

According to officials, the employee said someone entered the hotel, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene and a BOLO was issued in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Shortly after the robbery, police from Windsor Locks and East Windsor stopped a vehicle with three people inside it that matched the description of the one the suspect got into before fleeing the scene.

"They take the guys out of the car, one of them was on the ground," witness Diane Smith said. "They handcuffed them and then they were checking them."

Police sources said that during the investigation, two handguns were found, and the West Springfield hotel clerk came to Connecticut to identify the suspect.

Police said they were also looking into whether this is the same person who robbed the Quality Inn in Cromwell before 1 a.m. Friday. That suspect fled that scene in a car similar to the one that was stopped in Windsor Locks early Friday morning.

Now detectives from both states are comparing notes and building their case.

The investigation is ongoing.



