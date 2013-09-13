Last Day to Win Michael Buble Tickets

Waterbury Pound



The Waterbury Pound is beyond full --they took in 10 puppies and dogs and had NO adoptions yesterday. Their urgent dogs will be put to sleep at any time to make room for more incoming dogs. You can see their puppies and dogs on Facebook at "Friends of the Waterbury Dog Pound" or just go there (Saturday) from 12 - 3:30.

Dehumidifier Recall



More than 2 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after dozens of reports of fires and more than $2 million in property damage.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire. They were manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances and carried the brand names of Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima.

Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree at 866-853-2802 for a refund.