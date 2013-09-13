Making Salsa for the Upcoming Tomato Festival

The Great Killingly Tomato Festival is an initiative of the Killingly Agriculture Commission, and full details about the event and all of the contests (entries welcome!) can be found on their Facebook page.

Killingly Cooks and The Great Killingly Tomato Festival

Saturday, September 14 at Davis Park in Danielson, CT

From 9 AM- 4PM 5K race begins at 9:30 AM

Call 860-779-5390 for more information

Event is Free!

Homemade Salsa

Ingredients:

2 cups vine tomato

Generous pinch of both salt and pepper

2 tsp grilled habanero pepper

3 Tbs grilled sweet pepper mix

1 Tbs grilled Serrano pepper

1 Tbs grilled banana pepper

1 Tbs grilled Poblano pepper

1.5 Tbs grilled jalepeno pepper

¼ cup of grilled red onion

¼ cup of grilled sweet onion

¼ cup of grilled mango carmelized in brown sugar

½ cup of grilled pineapple carmalized in brown sugar

3 tsp of cilantro

Juice of ½ lime

1 Tbs of white sugar

2 Tbs of Agave Nector