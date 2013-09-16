Christine Ieronimo Makes Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Click here for today's recipe and the rest of Christine Ieronimo's quick and easy dishes!
Also go out and Support this great event:
Run for a Revolution
5K Run/2 Mile Walk
Saturday, October 12 at 10:00am
Woodland Regional High School Courtyard
Register Online Now by clicking here!
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ingredients
1 loaf ciabatta bread, cut in half (can also use italian but the ciabatta is flatter)
2 small chicken breasts or 1 large, cooked and shredded
1 bottle blue cheese dressing
Franks Red Hot sauce
1/2 lb sliced deli mozzarella
Directions
Place halves of ciabatta bread on pan side by side
Spread blue cheese dressing over top.
Season your shredded chicken with Frank's Red Hot sauce to taste
Spread chicken over dressing
Layer cheese over chicken
Bake at 350* for 15 minutes until cheese is melted and just starting to brown.
Cut into slices and serve warm with celery sticks