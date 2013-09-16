Christine Ieronimo Makes Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Click here for today's recipe and the rest of Christine Ieronimo's quick and easy dishes!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Ingredients

1 loaf ciabatta bread, cut in half (can also use italian but the ciabatta is flatter)

2 small chicken breasts or 1 large, cooked and shredded

1 bottle blue cheese dressing

Franks Red Hot sauce

1/2 lb sliced deli mozzarella

Directions

Place halves of ciabatta bread on pan side by side

Spread blue cheese dressing over top.

Season your shredded chicken with Frank's Red Hot sauce to taste

Spread chicken over dressing

Layer cheese over chicken

Bake at 350* for 15 minutes until cheese is melted and just starting to brown.

Cut into slices and serve warm with celery sticks