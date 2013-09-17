Man accused in horrific case of child abuse to appear in court

Daquon Gomillion, 22, of Bridgeport, is accused in what investigators said is the worst case of child abuse they've ever seen.

The man accused in what is being called by investigators as the worst case of child abuse they've ever seen will appear in court Tuesday.

Police arrested Daquon Gomillion, 22, of Bridgeport, after investigators said he repeatedly assaulted a 5-year-old relative.

Detectives said the injuries that the child suffered were consistent with being beaten with an extension cord.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the doctors examining the unidentified child said, "The number of scars is too numerous to count."

Officials said the child had scars on his legs, back and chest. His lip had been split open, healed over and split again, according to the Associated Press.

Gomillion has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He's being held on $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.



Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

