Chicken and Mushrooms with Prudence

Prudence's Chicken & Mushrooms Scented with Thyme

At the Joseph family's Shoprite in Canton and West Hartford you can find split chicken breasts on sale for $1.69 a pound making this a very economical dish!

Ingredients:



2 split chicken breasts (skin on with bone)

1 teaspoon olive oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

10 ounces (4 cups) ¼" sliced mushrooms

6 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:



Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Generously season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. On top of the stove on medium-high heat an ovenproof 12" skillet until hot. Add the olive oil. Place the chicken, skin side down in the skillet and without disturbing cook for two minutes or until nicely browned. Turn over and brown the other side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and with a paper towel pat up any accumulated fat leaving the brown residue behind. Add the mushrooms and return the chicken to the pan. Tuck the thyme underneath the chicken. Place the pan in the center of the preheated oven and cook for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature in the thickest part of the chicken without touching bone reaches between 155 and 160 degrees. Remove the chicken and let rest for 5 min. Toss the mushrooms in the pan to coast with the juices and salt to taste. Serve with the chicken.

