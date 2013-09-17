Texas police pick up potbellied pig - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Texas police pick up potbellied pig

No, this isn't a Geico commercial, but police in Austin, Texas picked up this unusual suspect for wandering around town.

The potbelly pig was taken into custody and placed at an animal shelter until its owner picked it up.

The pig is not facing charges despite making a bit of a mess in the police car.

