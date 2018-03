Cinnamon Cake

Ingredients

1 + ⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

2 teaspoon vanilla (optional)

2½ teaspoons baking powder

pinch salt

large egg

TOPPING

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup melted butter

chopped walnuts (optional)

Instructions

Preheat Oven at 350

Grease a 13×9 pan.

In a bowl mix all cake ingredients and place in pan.

Sprinkle brown sugar,cinnamon; walnuts on top of cake

Drizzle melted butter over top.

Bake for 30 minutes

Enjoy!