Ugly But Good Cookies with Sweet Maria’s

"Brutti ma Buoni" "Ugly but Good"

Chunky Chocolate Hazelnut Meringues

With Sweet Maria's Bakery



**Be sure to not chop the nuts too much. just a few pulses. The large chunky hazelnuts give these cookies their character. Add egg whites, as needed. If the dough is too wet, the cookies will spread too much. Don't over bake them and cool on parchment paper.

Ingredients:



2 cups hazelnuts, roasted and skinned, very coarsely chopped

1 1/2 cups confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 to 2 egg whites

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Roast and skin the hazelnuts.Place hazelnuts onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Remove nuts from the oven and place them in a clean kitchen towel. Roll towel back and forth on a hard surface to release skins from the nuts. Discard the skins.

2. Lower the oven to 350 F.

3. In a medium bowl, combine confectioners sugar, cocoa and cinnamon. Mix with a wooden spoon until blended. Add hazelnuts and stir until mixed.

4. Add one egg white and stir to moisten the mixture. It will be thick and hard to stir. If there is not enough moisture to hold the mixture together, add more egg white, a tablespoon at a time, until mixture is moistened, but not runny.

5. Drop teaspoons of dough onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.

6. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until firm.

7. Remove pan from the oven. Let cookies cool on parchment paper. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

Makes about 40.

Get your own copy of her book Small, Sweet, and Italian, Tiny, Tasty Treats from Sweet Maria's Bakery

