Two children injured in Manchester crash

Manchester Police are investigating a car accident Thursday night that left two boys injured.

According to witnesses a car struck the boys who were riding their bikes near Hackmatack St. and Primes Rd. just before 6 p.m.



The boys, both 12, were taken to Hartford Hospital and were listed in stable condition Thursday night.

The driver of the car remained at the scene following the crash and was not injured.

Police do not believe driver impairment nor speed was a factor in the crash.



Anyone who might have witness with crash or has additional information is asked to call Manchester Police Officer Steven Koss at 860-645-5560.



