Hartford Police investigate latest murder

By WFSB Staff
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Hartford Police are investigating the city's latest homicide Thursday night.

According to police a man was found shot on South Marshall Street around 10 p.m. near Farmington Ave.

Hartford Police Major Crimes detectives are on the scene investigating.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

