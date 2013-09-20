1 dead in Portland crash

Portland police said one person was killed in a fiery crash on Route 66 overnight.

Just before 2 a.m., police said emergency crews responded to reports of a crash in the area known as The Ledges.

A preliminary investigation showed the GMC truck was traveling east on Route 66 when it crashed into a rock embankment on the westbound shoulder.

Officials said there was a fire after the crash, and the operator, who hasn't been identified, is presumed dead at the scene.

The road was reopened around 8 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.