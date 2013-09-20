I-84 traffic to be diverted for bridge replacement

Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 along the Connecticut-New York line will be closed this weekend as workers replace a two-lane bridge on the busy highway.

The New York state Department of Transportation will install a prefabricated bridge near Southeast, N.Y., in 18 hours on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The procedure will be repeated for the other direction of the bridge in October.

Beginning Saturday, traffic will be detoured from I-84 west at exit 1 and onto Route 6 for about 4 miles and diverted back onto the interstate at exit 20 in New York. A similar detour is planned when the eastbound side of the bridge is replaced in October.

Promoters of the installation technique say it will reduce traffic disruption that might otherwise take years with conventional bridge replacement.

For more information about the closure and alternate routes, click here.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.