Chocolate Walnut Truffle with The Candy Jar

Chocolate Walnut Truffle Cake (Gluten Free) with The Candy Jar
Walnut Crust
Ingredients:
Walnuts 4 oz
Dates 2.5 oz
Salt ¼ tsp
Vanilla ¼ tsp
Cinnamon 1 tsp
Directions:
¨ Combine all ingredients in food processor and mix till finely chopped
¨ Press into bottom of 9 in spring pan and set aside
Filling
Ingredients:
Dark chocolate 16 oz
Heavy Cream 16 oz
Sea Salt ½ tsp
Walnuts, broken 8 oz
Directions:
¨ Combine chocolate and sea salt in bowl and set aside
¨ Bring heavy cream to simmer in saucepan
¨ Combine with chocolate and mix till melted and combined, set in fridge for 1 hour, stirring after 30 minutes.
¨ After 1 hour, whip for 30 sec to 1 minute, scrape bowl and whip 20 more seconds.
¨ Add walnuts and hand mix
¨ Pour in pan over walnut crust and smooth out
¨ Let set overnight
Ganache Topping
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate 4 oz
Heavy cream 4 oz
Corn syrup 2 tbsp
Vanilla ½ tsp
Directions:
¨ Place chocolate in glass bowl and set aside
¨ Combine heavy cream and corn syrup in saucepan and bring to simmer
¨ Add to chocolate, add vanilla stir till melted and combined
¨ Let sit to cool
¨ When cool pour over top of truffle cake and let set
¨ Top with whipped cream if desired