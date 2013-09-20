Chocolate Walnut Truffle with The Candy Jar

Chocolate Walnut Truffle Cake (Gluten Free) with The Candy Jar



Walnut Crust

Ingredients:

Walnuts 4 oz

Dates 2.5 oz

Salt ¼ tsp

Vanilla ¼ tsp

Cinnamon 1 tsp

Directions:

¨ Combine all ingredients in food processor and mix till finely chopped

¨ Press into bottom of 9 in spring pan and set aside

Filling

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate 16 oz

Heavy Cream 16 oz

Sea Salt ½ tsp

Walnuts, broken 8 oz

Directions:

¨ Combine chocolate and sea salt in bowl and set aside

¨ Bring heavy cream to simmer in saucepan

¨ Combine with chocolate and mix till melted and combined, set in fridge for 1 hour, stirring after 30 minutes.

¨ After 1 hour, whip for 30 sec to 1 minute, scrape bowl and whip 20 more seconds.

¨ Add walnuts and hand mix

¨ Pour in pan over walnut crust and smooth out

¨ Let set overnight

Ganache Topping

Ingredients:

Dark Chocolate 4 oz

Heavy cream 4 oz

Corn syrup 2 tbsp

Vanilla ½ tsp

Directions:

¨ Place chocolate in glass bowl and set aside

¨ Combine heavy cream and corn syrup in saucepan and bring to simmer

¨ Add to chocolate, add vanilla stir till melted and combined

¨ Let sit to cool

¨ When cool pour over top of truffle cake and let set

¨ Top with whipped cream if desired