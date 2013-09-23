Whole Foods Dinner for Hartford Food System

Event: Whole Foods Market Urban Farm Dinner to Benefit Hartford Food System
Date: Oct. 5th, 2013, 6:30-8pm
Location: Grow Hartford Farm, 75 Laurel Street, Hartford, CT 06106
Phone: 860-296-9325
Tickets are $65
Head to Hartford Food or Whole Foods Market Urban Farm Dinner for your tickets!
Braised Swiss Chard Gratin
Ingredients:
2 bunches of Swiss chard - cleaned and chopped
1 shallot - minced
4 slices of bacon - chopped
1 tbsp of butter
½ pint of cream
½ cup of shredded sharp hard cheese
Directions:
Sauté bacon in butter until crispy, remove the bacon from the pan - keep the oil
Sauté shallots in oil until soft about 2 minutes, add 2 bunches of swiss chard, cook until wilted down while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste, pour into small 8x8 baking dish, pour ½ pint of cream over dish, scatter cheese over top, Bake at 350 degree until brown and bubbly