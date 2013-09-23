Whole Foods Dinner for Hartford Food System

Event: Whole Foods Market Urban Farm Dinner to Benefit Hartford Food System

Date: Oct. 5th, 2013, 6:30-8pm

Location: Grow Hartford Farm, 75 Laurel Street, Hartford, CT 06106

Phone: 860-296-9325

Tickets are $65

Head to Hartford Food or Whole Foods Market Urban Farm Dinner for your tickets!

Braised Swiss Chard Gratin

Ingredients:

2 bunches of Swiss chard - cleaned and chopped

1 shallot - minced

4 slices of bacon - chopped

1 tbsp of butter

½ pint of cream

½ cup of shredded sharp hard cheese

Directions:

Sauté bacon in butter until crispy, remove the bacon from the pan - keep the oil

Sauté shallots in oil until soft about 2 minutes, add 2 bunches of swiss chard, cook until wilted down while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste, pour into small 8x8 baking dish, pour ½ pint of cream over dish, scatter cheese over top, Bake at 350 degree until brown and bubbly