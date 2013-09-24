The Twice Baked Twins with Tomato Cobbler

Visit the Twice Baked Twin's website for more great recipes or head to their Facebook Page!

Tomato Cobbler



For the tomato filling:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp fresh thyme, stemmed and minced

3 lbs cherry tomatoes

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp crushed red-pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Directions:



Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the onions and cook until caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes. Stir in the garlic and thyme, and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Set the mixture aside to cool for 10 minutes. Taste and re-season While the onions cool, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a small bowl add the flour, red pepper flakes and garlic powder salt and pepper. Stir to combine and toss with the tomatoes. Butter a 9 x 13 baking dish or a round ceramic dish, about 10 inches (you cant ruin this, just pile the filling high). Fill with tomato mixture and begin topping.





Biscuit topping

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

a small bunch of thyme, chopped (or any of your favorite herbs)

6 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 large eggs

1/2 cup whole milk (we also used lower fat milks)