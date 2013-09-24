The Twice Baked Twins with Tomato Cobbler

Visit the Twice Baked Twin's website for more great recipes or head to their Facebook Page!
Tomato Cobbler
For the tomato filling:
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp unsalted butter
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp fresh thyme, stemmed and minced
3 lbs cherry tomatoes
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp crushed red-pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the onions and cook until caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes. Stir in the garlic and thyme, and cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Set the mixture aside to cool for 10 minutes. Taste and re-season While the onions cool, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a small bowl add the flour, red pepper flakes and garlic powder salt and pepper. Stir to combine and toss with the tomatoes. Butter a 9 x 13 baking dish or a round ceramic dish, about 10 inches (you cant ruin this, just pile the filling high). Fill with tomato mixture and begin topping.
Biscuit topping
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
a small bunch of thyme, chopped (or any of your favorite herbs)
6 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 large eggs
1/2 cup whole milk (we also used lower fat milks)
Directions:
Sift flour, baking powder and salt into bowl. Stir in herbs. Add butter; rub in with fingertips until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add eggs and milk and stir until soft moist dough forms. Turn dough out onto generously floured surface. Knead gently just to combine. Drop dough by the tablespoon around top of filling, leaving some spaces and the tomatoes showing. in each dish (some filling will show around edges). Place dishes on large baking sheet. Bake until topping is golden and tomatoes have burst and bubbly. Bake 350F 30-40 minutes. If topping is getting to brown cover with a sheet of foil.