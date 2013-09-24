Man pleads guilty in Conn. gun shop theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to stealing a gun from a shop that legally sold a rifle used in the Newtown school shooting.

Jordan Marsh of South Windsor pleaded to a firearm theft charge Tuesday in federal court in Hartford. He's faces up to 10 years in prison at his December sentencing.

Prosecutors say Marsh stole a Windham Weaponry 5.56 mm rifle from Riverview Gun Sales in East Windsor last December. Marsh is already serving eight years for a failed theft at the store.

Riverview legally sold a Bushmaster rifle to Newtown shooter Adam Lanza's mother. Lanza killed 28 people, including himself, last Dec. 14.

Riverview lost its license shortly after the massacre for numerous unrelated firearms violations, and its owner later pleaded guilty to two charges. He'll be sentenced next month.

