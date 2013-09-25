New state task force meeting to study puppy mills

A newly created legislative task force charged with studying the importation of puppies into Connecticut from so-called puppy mills is meeting for the first time.

Some state lawmakers originally wanted to ban pet shops from selling cats or dogs unless they came from a "publicly operated animal control facility," an animal shelter or rescue organization. But that bill faced opposition from pet store owners, prompting the General Assembly this year to instead create the task force as a compromise. The panel is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Fairfield Rep. Brenda Kupchick, co-chairman of the task force, proposed the legislation banning the sale of pets from puppy mills. She supports the sale and adoption of dogs and cats from local breeders or local shelters and rescues so consumers have accountability.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

