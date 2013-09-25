Recipe of the Week: Pumpkin Muffins

Two-Ingredient Pumpkin Muffins
Minutes to Prepare: 5
Minutes to Cook: 20
Number of Servings: 18
Ingredients
1 box spice cake mix
1 (15-ounce) can pure pumpkin puree
Muffin Liners
Tips
Mix in 1/2 cup raisins or chopped nuts if desired.
Directions
Simply mix the pumpkin and the spice cake mix powder together and drop by heaping tablespoons into greased muffin cups.
Bake at 350 18-22 minutes or until a knife comes out clean
Nutritional Info
Servings Per Recipe: 18
Amount Per Serving
Calories: 113.8
Total Fat: 0.4 g
Cholesterol: 0.0 mg
Sodium: 119.9 mg
Total Carbs: 24.4 g
Dietary Fiber: 2.0 g
Protein: 2.9 g
Click here for the Full Recipe!