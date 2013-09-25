Recipe of the Week: Pumpkin Muffins

Two-Ingredient Pumpkin Muffins

Minutes to Prepare: 5

Minutes to Cook: 20

Number of Servings: 18

Ingredients

1 box spice cake mix

1 (15-ounce) can pure pumpkin puree

Muffin Liners



Tips

Mix in 1/2 cup raisins or chopped nuts if desired.

Directions

Simply mix the pumpkin and the spice cake mix powder together and drop by heaping tablespoons into greased muffin cups.

Bake at 350 18-22 minutes or until a knife comes out clean

Nutritional Info

Servings Per Recipe: 18

Amount Per Serving

Calories: 113.8

Total Fat: 0.4 g

Cholesterol: 0.0 mg

Sodium: 119.9 mg

Total Carbs: 24.4 g

Dietary Fiber: 2.0 g

Protein: 2.9 g

Click here for the Full Recipe!