The Petit Family Ride for Justice:



Sunday, September 29

Leaving St. Paul Catholic HS

11:30 and driving to Bozzuto's in Cheshire.

Registration at St. Paul Catholic High School from 9:00 to 11:00 am

Cost for Riders: Rider's Entry Fee is $25 until September 26 at noon and $30 on ride day.

Cost for Passengers: $15.00 per passenger.

Walk-ins for lunch at Bozzuto's $15.