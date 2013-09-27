Visit a Coupon Workshop with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Head to The Crazy Coupon Chick website or Yes We Coupon for more!

Coupon Inserts: 2 Inserts this weekend! 1 Proctor & Gamble and 1 RedPlum!

Retail: Bath & Body Works Buy 3 get 3 free body care sale! Great time to stock up or start Christmas shopping early!

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores:

CVS- starting 10/1, you will get your quarterly ExtraCare buck! Either scan your card at the Magic coupon Center or look for it at the bottom of your receipt You automatically earn 2% cash back on everything you buy with your CVS loyalty card and they give it back to you in the form of an ExtraCare buck quarterly!

Rite Aid: Tons of freebies this upcoming weekend including Colgate mouthwash, Werthers originals, Lindt chocolate bars and Lindt pouches!



Deal Idea:

Buy 1 Colgate Mouthwash: $2.99

Use: $2 off coupon from the 9/8 SmartSource

Pay: .99¢

Get Back $2

$1 Money Maker!

The Norwich Bulletin is sponsoring 4 public coupon workshops on October 19th and 26th!

See details below and Click here to sign up.

10/16/2013: Colonial Club House

5 Colonial Dr. Plainfield, CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM

10/26/2013 (Sat) Preston VFW

28 Spicer Rd. Preston CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM