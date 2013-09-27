A Little Cooking Competition with Boddler Bites

Visit Boddler Bites for nutritious meal ideas for your boddlers and much more!



Chilled Honeydew Melon Soup

1 deseeded honeydew melon (cut into pieces)

1-2 peeled peaches (with pit removed)

½ cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

Roasted honeydew melon seeds – optional

Puree or blend melon, peaches, yogurt and honey until smooth. Pour into bowls and garnish with roasted seeds. Serve immediately or chilled.

Roasted Honeydew melon seeds

Remove seeds, rinse and pat dry. Lay on lightly greased cookie sheet and toss with a sprinkle of olive oil and pinches of sea salt. Roast on 300 degrees for about 15 minutes, until lightly browned and crunchy.