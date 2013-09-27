Martha Stewart rants on Twitter about cracked iPad

It can be traumatic when you break the screen on your iPad or iPhone, even for Martha Stewart.

Stewart took to Twitter on Wednesday to let the world know her screen was broken and asked how to get it fixed.



"I just dropped my iPad on the ground and shattered two glass corners. What to do? Does one call Apple to come and pick it up or do I take it?" Stewart tweeted.

After no sign of an Apple representative (which doesn't happen for everyone) she tweeted, "I am still waiting for an apple rep to come pick up my IPad. No action yet."

Needless to say Apple wasn't thrilled about Stewart's tweets.



"I cannot believe that Apple public relations is mad at me for tweeting about my iPad and how to get it fixed! Steve Jobs gave it to me," Stewart tweeted.



Stewart later put an end to her rant with an apology (of sorts),

"I was just upset that I(someone)was clumsy and let the iPad fall out of the car. To fix is time."

