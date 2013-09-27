Girlfriend of Ex-Patriot Hernandez is indicted

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former New England Patriots NFL football tight end Aaron Hernandez, arrives at Attleboro District Courtroom, on July 24. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

The girlfriend of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a perjury charge in connection with the killing of his friend.

A Massachusetts prosecutor said Friday that a grand jury indicted Shayanna Jenkins on a single count in relation to the investigation into the June 17 killing of the friend, Odin Lloyd.

Lloyd was found shot to death in an industrial park in North Attleborough, Mass., near Hernandez's home, where Jenkins also lives. Her sister had been dating Lloyd.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Lloyd's death and is being held without bail.

A message was left for Jenkins' lawyer.

The prosecutor says Hernandez's cousin, Tanya Singleton, also was indicted on a new charge of conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact.

