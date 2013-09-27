Pasta chief's anti-gay comment spurs call for boycott

Italian pasta maker Barilla is in hot water after making anti-gay remarks in an interview this week.

Guido Barilla, President of Barilla, said on an Italian radio program Wednesday that he wouldn't feature same-sex couples in his company's commercials because he prefers the "traditional" family.

Soon after, LGBT advocates began calling for a boycott of the company and many flocked to twitter.

Linda Ferraro is launching a national petition on change dot org, pushing Stop & Shop to drop barilla from its shelves. She said she was hurt by the comments and passionate about the issue because her own son is gay.



At Cromwell's Stop & Shop, Eyewitness News caught up with shoppers for their take.

"Then he has to suffer the consequences of people not purchasing his brand," one shopper said."Come into the current."



"Just because someone said something does not mean I am going to eating pasta," another shopper said.

Barilla issued a statement on Thursday, titled "Guido Barilla's clarification on Gays," apologizing for the remarks.

"Through my entire life I have always respected every person I've met, including gays and their families without any distinction," Barilla said. "I've never discriminated against anyone. I have heard the countless reactions around the world to my words, which have depressed and saddened me."

Stop & Shop released a statement on Friday as well.



"The decision to carry or not carry a product does not imply that we endorse their views on any given subject."

Ferraro's petition has netted 2,600 signatures.